Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,225 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,687,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,850 shares of company stock valued at $54,721,045. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $272.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

