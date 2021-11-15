Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $684.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $691.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $673.00 million. Etsy posted sales of $617.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $18.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.15. 2,727,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.38. Etsy has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,850 shares of company stock valued at $54,721,045. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

