Ethereum Yield 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $562.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $7.01 or 0.00010637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $701,386.21 and $562.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00086491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.