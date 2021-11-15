Era Swap Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $351,114.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00051762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00219738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00086622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

