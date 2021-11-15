Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.59. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

