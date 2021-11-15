Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.25). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ EQ traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equillium by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 38.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Equillium in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Equillium in the second quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

