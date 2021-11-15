Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $264.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $264.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.71.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $280.09 on Thursday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $161.77 and a 52-week high of $291.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

