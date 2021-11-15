EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,328 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.40% of EPR Properties worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR opened at $51.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.