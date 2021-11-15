EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $690,000.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
EPAM stock traded down $10.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $660.68. The stock had a trading volume of 240,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,692. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $311.82 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $630.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.00.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.