EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $690,000.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EPAM stock traded down $10.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $660.68. The stock had a trading volume of 240,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,692. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $311.82 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $630.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

