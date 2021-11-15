EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4,312.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of GBF opened at $121.66 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.49 and a one year high of $126.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.34.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

