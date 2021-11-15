EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -968.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.