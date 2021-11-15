EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 68.2% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after acquiring an additional 620,942 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.77 on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

