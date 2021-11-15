EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 4.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 5.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $446.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. UBS Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

