EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $388,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 236,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

