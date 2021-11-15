EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 356 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 101,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,370,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $177.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.43. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

