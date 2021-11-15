EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

NYSE:AMP opened at $308.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.45 and a 200-day moving average of $266.39. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $178.99 and a one year high of $311.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

