Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $571.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 669,787 shares of company stock worth $9,046,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

