Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.490 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.29.
Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.