Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.490 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

