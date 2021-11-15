Entain’s (ENT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENT. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,138 ($27.93).

Entain stock opened at GBX 2,001 ($26.14) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,041.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a market capitalization of £11.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.60.

In related news, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

