Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,443.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $251.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $254.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 218.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

