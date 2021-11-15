Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $39.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESMT shares. Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock.

ESMT stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,808,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $27,641,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $8,174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $4,183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $2,725,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

