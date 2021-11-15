Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

