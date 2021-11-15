Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 174,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,185. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.