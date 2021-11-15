Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 518,500 shares during the quarter. Embraer comprises approximately 7.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 2.12% of Embraer worth $66,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

