ElringKlinger’s (ELLRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLRY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

