Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Cut to “Hold” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has C$13.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.50.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.97.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$11.72 and a 1 year high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

