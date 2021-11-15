EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EDPFY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

