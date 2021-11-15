Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of EWTX opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,405 shares of company stock worth $2,107,383 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.