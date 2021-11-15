Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

EPC stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

