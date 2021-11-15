EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SATS opened at $30.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,745,000 after buying an additional 789,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 1,585.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 666,426 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 519,406 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $11,889,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 427,616 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

