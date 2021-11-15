easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 808.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 808.59 ($10.56).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EZJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 597.46 ($7.81) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 681.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,541.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 550.20 ($7.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

