Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 106,617.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

EBC stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. Research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

