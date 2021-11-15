Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Earthstone Energy worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

ESTE stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $883.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

