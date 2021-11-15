Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $164.85

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.85 and last traded at $164.50, with a volume of 1815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.74.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.60.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

