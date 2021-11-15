Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.89 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce $462.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.96 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $404.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of EXP traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.74. The stock had a trading volume of 344,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $164.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.
In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $413,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $7,977,119. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after buying an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after buying an additional 182,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.