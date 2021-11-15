Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.89 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce $462.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.96 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $404.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of EXP traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.74. The stock had a trading volume of 344,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $164.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $413,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $7,977,119. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after buying an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after buying an additional 182,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

