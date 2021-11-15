Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dutch Bros in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,762,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,865,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,884,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,411,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,525,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

