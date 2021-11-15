DuckDaoDime Price Hits $24.54 on Top Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $24.54 or 0.00037269 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $25.46 million and approximately $442,741.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

