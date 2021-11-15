DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

DITHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

DS Smith stock remained flat at $$5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

