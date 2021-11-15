Drep [new] Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $28.88 million and $4.19 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00051499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00221750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00086635 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.