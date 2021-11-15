Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Dream Unlimited stock opened at C$34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -607.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.88. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of C$18.14 and a twelve month high of C$34.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is -482.14%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

