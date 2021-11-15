Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.2184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

