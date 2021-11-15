Douglas Powrie Sells 70,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Douglas Powrie sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$2,543,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,300.

Shares of TSE:TECK.A opened at C$38.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$20.22 and a 1-year high of C$42.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.41.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.