Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce sales of $743.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.11 million to $752.20 million. Donaldson reported sales of $636.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. Donaldson has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after acquiring an additional 210,228 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.