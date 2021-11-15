Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.88.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.