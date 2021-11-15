Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNOPY shares. Citigroup cut Dino Polska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dino Polska in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DNOPY remained flat at $$46.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. Dino Polska has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

