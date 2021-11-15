Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $49.57 or 0.00077213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $4,908.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,633 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

