Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of DLR opened at $157.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

