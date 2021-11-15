Digital Ally (DGLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 145.30% and a return on equity of 52.02%.

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.23. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 1,203.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 349.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 33.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

