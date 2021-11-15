Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €179.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.41 ($186.37).

DB1 opened at €147.45 ($173.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €144.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €143.44. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €128.15 ($150.76) and a twelve month high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

