Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $58.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,567,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

