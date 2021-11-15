Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $58.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.11.
Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,567,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
